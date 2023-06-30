Siddiramaiah invited to inaugurate Behtar Bharat Buniyadi

Bangalore: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been invited to inaugurate the national programme 'Behtar Bharat Buniyadi' to be held next month by the National Youth Congress.



The conference is being held in Bangalore for three days and aims to take the youth power in the country in the right direction through the youth group.

According to Rashtriya Yuva Congress General Secretary, AICC member M.S Raksha Ramaiah, the biggest youth conference being held as a prelude to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and senior party leaders and experts will guide the youth group on various issues for three days.

AICC Joint Secretary and youth Congress in charge Krishna Alavaru, Youth Congress National President B.V. Srinivas and Raksha Ramaiah met the Chief Minister and submitted a request.

Chief Minister's Political Secretary Govindaraju was present on the occasion.