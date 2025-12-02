Silent But Severe: RSV Tops List of Pneumonia-Causing viruses in Infants

Bengaluru: With the winter season beginning, parents are always on the edge of protecting their children from cold and flu. This season often marks a rise in infections and diseases caused by Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a virus that initially appears like a routine cold but can quickly become a serious health concern, particularly for infants in their first year of life.

Unlike minor respiratory infections that fade with time, RSV can cause intense inflammation in the lungs and airways, leading to life threatening diseases like pneumonia in infants. According to a PERCH multi-country case-control study , RSV pathogen remains a critical public health concern as it nearly accounts for 31% of all pneumonia cases in infants. Pneumonia itself is the leading cause of death among children under five, responsible for about 12.8% of annual deaths. Due to this RSV stands out as the leading cause of pneumonia, particularly in infants below six months.

Dr. Babu S Madarkar, Clinical Director KIMS Cuddles Secunderabad, Chief Neonatologist , HOD Pediatrics KIMS Cuddles Secunderabad explains, “Many parents mistake it for a mild cold, but in infants, the infection can worsen quickly and lead to hospitalization, even in healthy, full-term babies. The positive shift in recent years is that we now have stronger preventive tools. For high-risk infants, the monthly monoclonal antibody Palivizumab can be lifesaving. With Nirsevimab , a single long-acting antibody dose, broader protection can now be offered to all babies soon after birth or during early check-ups, greatly reducing severe RSV cases each season.”

Additionally, experts also suggest that early RSV infections may increase the likelihood of long-term breathing issues such as asthma and bronchiolitis . In India, RSV cases typically surge between June and October, with a smaller secondary rise often seen from December to February . The timing can vary across regions, making consistent awareness and prevention important throughout the year. During the cooler months, parents should remain alert for symptoms like rapid or shallow breathing, bluish lips, difficulty feeding, sudden tiredness, or unusual sleepiness, and seek medical attention immediately if these symptoms appear.