Simandhar Education’s Strategic Partnership with Presidency University Offers Students Direct Pathways to Big 4 and MNC Careers

Bengaluru: In a landmark collaboration aimed at reshaping finance education in India, Simandhar Education, India’s premier provider of global finance certifications, has signed a strategic MoU with Presidency University, Bangalore. This partnership will integrate the US CPA, US CMA, and EA certifications directly into the B.Com and MBA programs, offering students a unique opportunity to gain globally recognized qualifications alongside their degrees.

At a time when the demand for highly skilled finance professionals is at an all-time high, particularly in multinational corporations and Big 4 firms, this partnership offers an invaluable opportunity for students to gain a competitive edge. By embedding these certifications within the School of Management and School of Commerce & Economics at Presidency University, the collaboration seeks to equip students with not only the academic knowledge but also the real-world, globally relevant credentials needed to thrive in the international finance arena.

“We are committed to shaping future-ready professionals who are prepared to meet the challenges of a dynamic global job market. This partnership with Presidency University is a monumental step towards fulfilling that vision,” said Sripal Jain, Co-founder & CEO of Simandhar Education. “By integrating US CPA, CMA, and EA certifications into their core programs, we are providing students with a direct pathway to top-tier placements with the world’s leading organizations. This is not just an academic offering, but a bridge to a high-value career in global finance.”

This MoU is not just about offering finance certifications as electives, but about deeply embedding them into the university's educational framework. Students will now have the opportunity to pursue credit-based elective tracks that integrate these high-value certifications directly into their B.Com or MBA programs. Through expert faculty, official study materials from Becker, and Simandhar’s renowned learning platform, the collaboration ensures that students are well-prepared for both exams and their careers, emerging as “day-one-ready” professionals.

Dr. Subhashree Natarajan, Dean of the School of Management at Presidency University, commented, “We are committed to student outcomes and global relevance, and this partnership with Simandhar is a landmark step in our mission. By integrating these globally recognized certifications into our core curriculum, we are providing our students with the critical skills and credentials to excel in the global finance landscape. This partnership ensures that our graduates will be well-positioned to thrive in leading multinational companies across the world.”