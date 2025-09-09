Simple Energy Strengthens Home Ground Presence with New Store in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Simple Energy, an automotive company headquartered in Bengaluru, has launched its 5th store in the city. Spanning 1086 sq. ft., the Yelahanka store has been established in partnership with Sri VLS Motors LLP. The store was inaugurated by Suhas Rajkumar, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy. The company has also opened a fully-fledged service centre within a 1km radius of the store. Spanning 1000 sq. ft., the service centre will provide comprehensive after-sale service and support to customers. With a modern layout and an immersive design, the Yelahanka store showcases the company’s entire portfolio, including Simple One Gen 1.5, Simple OneS, accessories and exclusive merchandise.

Speaking at the launch, Founder and CEO of Simple Energy, Suhas Rajkumar said, "It's a proud moment for us to launch another store in our home city. As a home-grown automotive company, this launch brings us closer to our customers and reinforces our vision of simplifying mobility. With every new store, we are taking steady strides toward our pan-India expansion goal. In the coming months, we will foray into Delhi, Bhopal, Patna, Ranchi and Bhubaneshwar.”

Currently, Simple Energy operates 45 outlets across India, including locations in Goa, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, and Jaipur. By 2026, the company aims to operate 150 stores and 200 service centres nationwide.

The Simple One Gen 1.5 is priced at INR 1,71,944 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), and the Simple OneS is available at INR 1,39,999 (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Customers can walk in for test rides, explore the product range, and book scooters directly at the Yelahanka store. Online test ride bookings and purchases are also available at www.simpleenergy.in.