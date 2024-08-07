SI’s death: K'taka HM announces Rs 50 lakh requital, rules out CBI probe

Koppal (Karnataka): Karnataka Home Minister, G Parameshwara, on Wednesday announced Rs 50 lakh compensation for the family of a police Sub-Inspector Parashurama who was found dead at his home in Yadgir city.

The HM, however, ruled out the possibility of handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Speaking to reporters after visiting the residence of the deceased Dalit police officer in Somanal Village in Koppal District on Wednesday, HM Parameshwara stated that the government has considered the case seriously.

“We will provide a job for the SI’s wife. She had asked for a job at the Raichur Agriculture University or Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company (GESCOM). I will speak to CM Siddaramaiah regarding providing employment. We will provide compensation of Rs 50 lakh from the Home Department,” Parameshwara stated.

Allegations of mental harassment by seeking money for a posting have been made against a Congress MLA and his son.

An enquiry has been ordered and a probe is on.

“I ordered a probe by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on the day the allegations cropped up. We have fixed a time-frame of two years before a police officer is transferred,” Parameshwara maintained.

When asked about the BJP’s demand for a CBI probe into the matter, he asserted, “I need not learn from the Opposition. The case won’t be handed over to the CBI. It is not a fit case for the CBI probe. We will strive to give justice to the family of the SI. If they do not get justice, we will see about that.”

“I don’t know how Parashurama got transferred within seven months. The CID report will reveal facts about his early transfer. There was no delay in booking of an FIR by the police,” Parameshwara stated.

“An investigation has been launched in this regard. All action will be initiated to prevent corruption and some time is needed for this. If specific names are given with proof of indulgence in the transfer mafia, the investigation could be taken up,” he stated.

The suspicious death of the 35-year-old SI on August 3 at his residence has stirred a major controversy in Karnataka as his family has alleged mental torture by a local MLA.

The family alleged that Parashurama had given Rs 30 lakh for a posting at the Yadgir city police station to the MLA.

However, before he completed one year, Parashurama was transferred to the cybercrime police station.

The MLA had allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh more from the SI to allow him to continue his posting at the Yadgir city police station.

The deceased officer’s wife Shwetha has lodged a police complaint against MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur and his son Pampanna Gouda, holding them responsible for the death of her husband.