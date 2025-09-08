SIT probes role of victim’s uncle in handling evidence

Mangaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Dharmasthala case has uncovered a fresh angle involving Sowjanya’s maternal uncle, Vittal Gowda, who is said to have been the first to recover a skull connected to the case.

According to SIT sources, Gowda located the skull in the Banglagudde forest near the Netravati bathing ghat in Dharmasthala village. Officials disclosed that he later handed it over to Chinnayya, a former sanitation worker and complainant in the case, who is currently in judicial custody.

On Saturday night, the SIT, along with Gowda, carried out a spot mahazar at the Netravati ghat to reconstruct the sequence of events. Investigators believe the forest area holds key forensic importance and could provide crucial insights into the case.

The revelation has shifted the focus of the probe towards the chain of custody of evidence. Investigators are now examining whether Gowda acted under pressure, out of good faith, or with intent to influence the investigation. The team is also assessing the conditions under which the skull was recovered and its subsequent transfer, while forensic tests aim to confirm its authenticity and link to the crime.

The Dharmasthala case has generated wide public and media attention in Karnataka, with the SIT intensifying its inquiry through interrogations, forensic analysis, and field inspections.

Officials indicated that further developments are expected as investigators piece together the circumstances surrounding the recovery and handling of the skull.