Six Youth-Led Startups Championing Disability-Inclusive Innovation Win Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Challenge 2024-25

Bengaluru: Six youth-led startups have been named winners of the 7th Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Challenge 2024–25 held for their innovative solutions that advance disability inclusion and accessibility. The winning ventures were selected from across India for their bold ideas, entrepreneurial drive, and commitment to transforming the lives of persons with disabilities through technology, education, and inclusive care models. Co-led by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Citi Foundation, organized together with the Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog and implemented by AssisTech Foundation (ATF), Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Challenge has become a platform for empowering youth-led innovation and advancing the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Hosted in collaboration with the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), Bangalore, the winners were announced at the culmination of a five-day residential bootcamp held recently. This programme brought together 18 youth-led startups—selected from more than 200 applicants nationwide—for mentorship, technical guidance, and opportunities to refine and present their solutions.

This seventh edition of the Youth Co:Lab Innovation Challenge focused on empowering young innovators and entrepreneurs with disabilities, fostering solutions that enhance access, opportunity, and well-being for persons with disabilities.

Following a high-impact jury evaluation on 12 June, six startups were selected for their scalable, high-impact solutions across three key categories: Inclusive and Accessible Assistive Technology (AT), Inclusive Educational Technology and Skilling Solutions and Accessible and Inclusive Care Models. The Three Winning Startups and 3 Runners Up of the Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Challenge 2024-25 are the following Winners Yadukrishnan K, Mediqor Aid Technologies, Sanchit Jhunjhunwala, Translead Medtech, Nidhi, NEMA AI. Runners-Up Duplikhum L Langtithonger, Zeliang Codetech, Shraddha Agarwal, SignSetu, Srishti Srivastava, Infiheal Healthtech.

Each of the winning startups received tailored seed support of INR 3,00,000 along with capacity-building opportunities. The three runners-up were also recognized for their promising contributions and awarded INR 2,00,000 each to further develop their solutions and scale their impact. The winners were felicitated by Amit Kumar, Head- Sustainable Inclusive Growth, UNDP India and Prateek Madhav, CEO and Co-Founder, AssisTech Foundation. Furthermore, a special address was delivered virtually by Manmeet Nanda, Additional Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, UNDP India said, “Since 2019, Youth Co:Lab has grown into a pan-India movement — empowering over 250 youth-led ventures from every region of the country. These young innovators come from all walks of life, but their solutions are driving deep social impact — reaching those who need it most, including rural, tribal, and underserved communities”. She added, “These startups are not only tackling complex local challenges — they are scaling, creating jobs, building innovation ecosystems, and taking homegrown ideas to the global stage. This year’s focus on disability-led innovation is a powerful step toward a more inclusive startup landscape. With nearly 27 million persons with disabilities in India, we must ensure innovation works for everyone. Together with Atal Innovation Mission, Citi Foundation, and AssisTech Foundation, we are proud to back grassroots solutions that advance accessibility, dignity, and opportunity — from every corner of India to the world.”

Prateek Madhav, CEO and Co-Founder, AssisTech Foundation, emphasized his view on youth innovation, “Innovative solutions that advance accessibility and inclusion, especially those led by young entrepreneurs from the disability community, must be championed through platforms like Youth Co:Lab. At AssisTech Foundation (ATF), we are proud to have partnered with UNDP, Citi Foundation and AIM for the Youth Co:Lab National Innovation Challenge, as we recognize the importance of supporting solutions that address underserved and often overlooked areas of need.”

The entrepreneurs also received a virtual message of encouragements from Sanjana Sanghi, Actor, and UNDP Champion and Subhayu Mishra, Managing Director and Head Global Public Affairs, India and South Asia - Communications, Marketing, Citi India.

Youth Co:Lab, co-created in 2017 by UNDP and Citi Foundation, aims to establish a common agenda for countries in the Asia-Pacific region to empower and invest in youth, so that they can advance the implementation of SDGs. Youth Co:Lab was launched in India in 2019 with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog.

Since 2019, Youth Co:Lab has supported more than 250 youth-led social enterprises in India, spanning diverse thematic areas such as climate action, gender equality, sustainable consumption, and mental health.