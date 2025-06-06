Social Media Uproar Follows Suspension of Bengaluru Top Cops

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police suspension, RCB victory parade stampede, political scapegoating, social media outrage, Karnataka government accountability, police governance crisisA wave of outrage has swept across social media platforms following the Congress-led Karnataka government's decision to suspend Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda and four other senior officers after the RCB victory parade stampede. The incident, which claimed 11 lives and injured over 30 people outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, has sparked a heated debate over accountability, governance, and the scapegoating of honest police officers.

The stampede occurred during a felicitation event celebrating RCB’s IPL 2025 victory, organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), RCB, and event management firm DNA Entertainment Networks. Reports indicate that over two lakh fans gathered, leading to chaos due to poor crowd management. Despite warnings from police officials about potential risks, the event proceeded, allegedly under political pressure, resulting in a disaster that has left the city reeling.

In the aftermath, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the suspension of Commissioner Dayananda, Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Vikash Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shekhar H, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Cubbon Park) Balakrishna C, and Inspector Girish A of Cubbon Park police station. The government cited “dereliction of duty” as the reason, but this move has been met with fierce criticism online, with many accusing the administration of using the police as a scapegoat to deflect blame from its own failures.

Netizens expressed outrage with one post labelling it "one of the darkest days in the history of the Karnataka Police." The suspension was criticised as an act of political cowardice, with accusations that the government was shielding reckless ministers who ignored police warnings about the event, prioritising its "fragile political image" over integrity and accountability.

The sentiment was widely shared, with users describing Dayananda as a "people-centric, transparent, and accountable" officer who was unfairly scapegoated for the tragedy. Many called for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to resign, lamenting the state’s corruption and expressing shame over the suspension of an efficient officer. Several hashtag trended as a show of solidarity for the suspended cops, reflecting widespread public frustration with the government’s handling of the crisis.

The controversy has also drawn sharp criticism from within the police fraternity. Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao slammed the suspensions, stating they deflect attention from government failures. He directly blamed the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister for the incident. Rao’s comments have fuelled further outrage online, with users questioning why the government, RCB, and KSCA have not faced similar scrutiny.

"Who received RCB at HAL Airport? DKS… Who did photo ops at Chinnaswamy Stadium with RCB team and trophy knowing fully well that people had lost their lives? DKS… Who is being targeted?" a user wrote on social media platform X, referring to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. Many users argue that the government’s involvement in facilitating the event, despite knowing the risks, makes it equally culpable.