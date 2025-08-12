Son-in-law among 3 held for brutal murder and dismemberment of woman

Tumakuru: Police have arrested three people, including the victim’s son-in-law, in connection with the gruesome murder of Lakshmi Devi, a 42-year-old woman from Koratagere in Tumakuru district.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) Ashok confirmed the arrests, naming the accused as Dr. Ramachandra, a reputed dentist from Tumakuru city, and his friends Satish and Kiran. “The investigation revealed that the deceased woman’s son-in-law, along with his two associates, killed her at Satish’s farmhouse in Kolal. They then cut the body into pieces and dumped them at different places to destroy evidence,” SP Ashok said.

According to police, after the murder, the accused went on a pilgrimage to Dharmasthala to avoid suspicion. “Even though his mother-in-law had been murdered, the son-in-law’s absence from the scene raised suspicion.