SonicWall named leader in 2026 GigaOm radar for enterprise firewalls

Bengaluru : Cybersecurity company SonicWall has been recognized as a Leader and Fast Mover in the 2026 Enterprise Firewall Radar Report released by technology analyst firm GigaOm. The recognition highlights the company’s growing influence in the enterprise cybersecurity sector and its continued innovation in firewall technology.

The GigaOm Radar report evaluates firewall vendors across several parameters including security effectiveness, performance, management capabilities and innovation. SonicWall’s placement in both the Leader and Fast Mover categories indicates strong platform capabilities along with rapid technological advancement in addressing modern cyber threats.

The recognition also follows the company’s strong performance in independent security testing conducted by NetSecOPEN, where SonicWall achieved a perfect 100 percent threat efficacy score for two consecutive years. The testing was carried out by the University of New Hampshire InterOperability Laboratory under globally recognised benchmarking standards.

According to the company, its NSa firewall platform successfully detected and blocked threats across all major categories including public and private CVE exploits, malware detection and evasion techniques during the testing process. Industry analysts note that no other vendor has achieved perfect scores across all these categories in consecutive years.

Commenting on the recognition, Chandro Prasad, Chief Product Officer at SonicWall, said the acknowledgment validates the company’s long-term investments in building a comprehensive cybersecurity platform.

“Our focus has been on delivering high-performance protection and trusted security solutions for organizations and partners. Being recognised by GigaOm and achieving perfect results in independent testing confirms the strength of our platform,” he said.

Robert Humphrey, Chief Marketing Officer at SonicWall, said the company continues to strengthen its cybersecurity portfolio to address evolving digital threats. He added that the firm aims to provide organisations with stronger protection while maintaining cost-effective security solutions.

Industry observers say the latest recognition reflects SonicWall’s growing momentum in the global cybersecurity market and reinforces its position as a major provider of enterprise firewall solutions.







