Sparsh Vachana to provide free surgical care for underprivileged children across Karnataka

Bengaluru: Sparsh Foundation, on Friday announced the 11th edition of its transformative initiative, ‘Sparsh Vachana’, dedicated to providing surgeries to underprivileged children, free of cost. This initiative focuses on improving the lives of children suffering from various congenital and acquired medical conditions, echoing the Foundation’s commitment to bringing Faith, Hope and Love to those children who need it the most.

The inauguration ceremony of the 11th edition of Sparsh Vachana took place on November 17th at the SPARSH Hospital Auditorium, located on Infantry Road in Bengaluru. The event was graced by actress Aishani Shetty in the presence of Dr. Sharan Shivaraj Patil. Also present at the ceremony were some of the deserving children who have been shortlisted for this year’s surgeries along with the children who had previously benefitted from this initiative.

The Foundation has performed 1500+ surgeries for children till date. This year the program has expanded its horizons by offering a broader spectrum of medical specialties including Cardiac, Neuroscience, and Gastrointestinal procedures for the children.

Commenting on the initiative, Actress Aishani Shetty said,” Health is a fundamental right, and no child should be denied access to essential medical procedures due to financial constraints. SPARSH Vachana aims to alleviate the burden on the families of underprivileged children facing the challenges of affording critical surgeries. It is very inspiring to see the determination and efforts of Sparsh Foundation and Dr. Sharan Shivaraj Patil in serving the community on such a large scale”.

Spearheading the initiative, Sparsh Hospital, Bangalore, Chairman and Chief Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Sharan Shivaraj Patil said, "The SPARSH Vachana initiative represents our continuous dedication in uniting exceptional clinical expertise and state-of-the-art technology to address intricate healthcare challenges faced by individuals with modest means. Our foundation has consistently upheld the principle that every child should have equal access to high-quality medical care, irrespective of their socioeconomic status. Through this initiative, we have made a significant contribution to the future of our nation, and as we introduce additional medical specialties to the program, we are expanding our efforts to cater to a broader spectrum of healthcare requirements for the underprivileged children."

Under this program, the Sparsh Foundation will provide all the necessary infrastructure and logistics, including operation theatres and wards. A dedicated team comprising of operating surgeons, theatre staff, nursing staff, paramedical staff, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and dieticians, all operating under the umbrella of Sparsh Hospital, offer their services free of cost. This will also include comprehensive post-operative care for as long as required.