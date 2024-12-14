Special Christmas Multilingual poetry meet

Mangaluru: Students of St. Aloysius University celebrated India’s cultural and linguistic diversity through a unique event featuring a multilingual rendition of a four-line "Chaupadi Charoli" (a poetic form) in 20 Indian languages. Written by Raymond D’cuna Taccode, the poem carried a Christmas message of unity, joy, and harmony.

Participants represented various languages, including English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, Konkani, Bengali, and even French. Each student delivered the poem in their respective language, highlighting India’s rich linguistic heritage.

The celebration included a cake-cutting ceremony and the distribution of traditional Christmas sweets known as ‘Kuswar,’ fostering the festive spirit among participants.

Dr. Alwyn V. D’Sa, Registrar of St. Aloysius Autonomous College, addressed the gathering, emphasising Christmas as a celebration of patience, forgiveness, and unconditional love. “True joy is found in forgiveness and celebrating the spirit of togetherness,” he remarked.

The event was organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Konkani Charoli Sahitya Parishad (ABKCSP) in collaboration with St. Aloysius University. ABKCSP President Raymond D’cunha Taccode and prominent guests, including National Chaupadi Literature Academy President M.P. Srinath, Karnataka Kannada Sahitya Parishad Vice President Chandrahasa Shetty, and poet group coordinator Dr. Suresh Negalaguli, also participated.

A multilingual poetry session followed, featuring works by poets such as Dr. Suresh Negalaguli, Ayesha Perne, and Chetan H.M., among others. The event also included a Christmas exhibition managed by Konkani students, depicting the birth of Jesus and symbolising the festival’s universal message of peace and goodwill.