Special Uniforms and Attire Enhance Grandeur of Mysuru Dasara procession

Mysuru: The government personnel participating in the world famous Dasara procession this time will be decked up with special uniforms, symbols, and turbans, in keeping with the traditional state festival.

Deputized personnel, including the police, will be provided with uniforms resembling those worn by participants during the Maharaja's era processions. These personnel have been categorized into various groups, each with a unique attire. The 'Palace Jello' category, consisting of 10 individuals, will be attired in short red coats, black trousers, yellow belts, white gateless clothing, and black shoes. They will also carry a three-color flag and wear turbans.

In the ' Birudu category, comprising 15 personnel , will wear short black coats, red trousers, and red belts, along with Halavan Peta turbans. The 'Rachavara' category, consisting of 10 people, will wear short green coats, red trousers, red belts, cross belts, white gateless shoes, and don green lance insignia and green king's turbans.

Ten individuals in the ' Gurl meese ' category will don long green coats, red pants, cross belts, waist belts, and wear red lance symbols and Gurl meese turbans. Additionally, 40 participants will be in Durbar dress, wearing long black coats, white trousers, and white valli attire. The Officer category will sport white valli, black coats, and white pant uniforms.

Furthermore, 12 band members will wear black long coats and white Dhoti clothing, while the head of the band will sport Jari turbans and Halavan turbans. Three members of the 'Darbar Udas' section will be outfitted in long red coats, red trousers, red jerry belts, and red zari turbans. District in-charge minister H. C Mahadevappa anticipates that these specially designed uniforms will enhance the grandeur of the Dasara procession.