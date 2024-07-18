State government's U-turn on job reservation for Kannadigas in private companies is wrong: Chandru

Bengaluru: The state government's move to give reservation to Kannadigas in private companies in the state was welcome. It was a long-standing demand by demanding the implementation of the Sarojini Mahishi report. But Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's sudden U-turn, under pressure from someone, is an objectionable move. Mukya Mantri Chandru expressed outrage that it was a betrayal of the Kannadigas.

Aam Aadmi Party state president Chief Minister Chandru, while responding to reporters in the city on Thursday about the bill to give reservation to Kannadigas in private sector jobs, said Siddaramaiah's announcement in his official 'X' account that he had initially agreed to the bill to give 100 percent reservation to Kannadigas in 'C' and 'D' grade posts in private enterprises in the state. But deleted the post shortly. Later he said that he has agreed to the bill to fix 50% to 75% reservation again. Finally, he deleted it and clarified that the bill is still in the preparation stage. What was the intention of hastily announcing the draft bill now? Why is Siddaramaiah, who always proudly says that he is pro-Kannadigas, reluctant to take a bold step without showing the will to give reservation to Kannadigas? He questioned.

Aam Aadmi Party's clear stand is that locals should be given preference in private and government jobs. The party has prominently announced these points in its election manifestos in many of the contested states. Already Delhi and Punjab states provide 100% reservation in government jobs and 80% reservation in private jobs. Chief Minister Chandru demanded that reservation should be provided to Kannadigas in Karnataka state as well.

Kannadigas are skilled in every way and are intelligent. There is no need to talk about allocating jobs to them only in C and D grade. Placements should be reserved for Kannadigas in all levels of jobs. How can they set up industries in Kannadiga land and keep Kannadigas out of jobs? The reasons given that Kannadigas do not have skills is an insult done to Kannadigas. Because Kannadigas are highly skilled employees, Kannadigas are preferred abroad. But Kannadigas are being ignored in Karnataka. This is just an example of the state government falling prey to the lobby of multinational businessmen. North Indian businessmen are making Karnataka backward by hiring more employees from there. Regional disparity in the state is exploiting Kannadigas everywhere. Chief Minister Chandru expressed regret that despite knowing all this, the Congress, BJP and JDS parties who wanted statehood for the last 20 years are failing to take a strict reservation resolution.

The state government in the grip of the real estate mafia is spending time only in Bengaluru expansion. By adding Ramanagara district to Bangalore, Kanakapura, Channapatna, etc., they are busy giving gold price to the lands there by adding them and the areas with more land owned by them to Bangalore. Youths from other parts of the state are going to other places for employment. The states of Tamil Nadu and Kerala are equally developing the cities of other parts along with the capitals. Note the cities like Hosur, Salem, Vellore, E- Road, Coimbatore, Madurai and Trivandrum, Calicut, Cochin, Kannur, Idukki etc. in Tamil Nadu. All are progressive developments. Industries are building production units equally. This has created regional equality in the states there. Tamilians are getting jobs in their homeland. Other cities of the state should be developed on the same model. Chief Minister Chandru demanded that importance should be given to the comprehensive development of many cities in Kalyana, Kittur, Central and Coastal areas.

Employers should be created in the state by adopting the Delhi model of education. Making lakhs of students employable through The Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) in Delhi. We have to create employers in our state in the same model. This will automatically create jobs. He demanded that the state government should take appropriate action in this regard.