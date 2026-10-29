State police detect two more illegal SIM farm sites in Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: Karnataka Police have detected two more illegal SIM farm sites in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli and Thanjavur districts and seized 10 eSIM-enabled SIM Box devices during an investigation into an interstate network, officials said on Wednesday.

The Cyber Command Unit made the breakthrough during further investigation into an illegal SIM Box network linked to a case registered at Whitefield Police Station, officials said. In a statement, the Cyber Command Unit said investigators had earlier identified two locations in Bengaluru - Kadugodi and Pattandur Agrahara - where SIM Box equipment was being operated. A total of 10 SIM Box devices were seized from these locations.

Investigators subsequently analysed the seized equipment, telecommunications records and related digital evidence to determine whether the operations were confined to Bengaluru or extended to other locations, police said. The analysis generated leads pointing to Tiruchirappalli and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

These were shared with the Department of Tele communications (DoT), the statement said. Joint field operations conducted through inter-departmental coordination led to the detection of two more sites in Tamil Nadu, where another 10 eSIM-enabled SIM Box devices were seized, it said.

Police said the investigation aimed to trace the network’s complete operational chain across the country, covering the procurement and deployment of SIM Box devices, the use of SIM cards and eSIM profiles, the telecommunications infrastructure involved, and the individuals facilitating or controlling the operations.