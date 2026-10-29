Sting video row: Priyank Kharge accuses Kumaraswamy of targeting Siddaramaiah, Kharge family

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday launched a sharp attack on Union Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, accusing him of making contradictory statements and attempting to target former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Kharge family politically.

Speaking to the media, Kharge quoted the Kannada saying, “A tongue without discipline and words without thought,” describing it as the most appropriate line to characterise Kumaraswamy.

He said Kumaraswamy himself appeared to have no clarity about what he had said yesterday, the day before, what he was saying today, or what he would say tomorrow.

“Taking Siddaramaiah's issue as a pretext, he points a finger at the Chief Minister on one occasion, at Minister Zameer Ahmad Khan on another, and at the Kharge family on yet another,” Kharge said.

Accusing Kumaraswamy of exploiting divisions for political gain, Kharge said setting fire to someone else's house to cook one's own meal was known as “house-breaking” or destructive conduct, adding that he hoped Kumaraswamy understood the meaning of the term.

Kharge alleged that Kumaraswamy had been the person who had most humiliated Siddaramaiah and had also prevented him from becoming Chief Minister. He described this as a fact clearly evident in Karnataka's political history.

Raising questions over the ongoing controversy surrounding the alleged sting video, Kharge asked Kumaraswamy why members of his IT cell were not appearing for questioning and why he was unable to state confidently that his associates had no role in the video release.

He also questioned why Kumaraswamy was not condemning the uploading of the video and asked what conspiracy, if any, had been carried out during his visit to the United States in the name of the Akka Sammelana.

“Will you speak about it, Kumaranna?” Kharge asked, directly challenging Kumaraswamy to respond to the questions.

Kharge also alleged that Kumaraswamy could not tolerate even the progress of his own brother's family and questioned whether he could be expected to tolerate others.

Kharge advised Kumaraswamy to maintain dignity in his speech, cultivate the habit of speaking the truth and demonstrate greater maturity through his conduct.

Union Minister and JDS State President H.D. Kumaraswamy had earlier urged JDS workers not to fear the police officers harassing them. He advised them to note down the names of officials acting illegally and intruding into their homes under political pressure, stating that time will give them the answer.

He stated he is well aware of what the police officers are doing and under whose pressure they are acting on a whim. Workers need not be disheartened.

"At most, it is just one more year. Then we will come to power and settle the accounts. However, give respect to those officers who work for the people without violating the law," he said.

Kumaraswamy lashed out at Home Minister Priyank Kharge, saying the Congress's defeat in the four Legislative Council constituencies is a direct answer to his misrule and misuse of power, accusing him of turning the police department into a puppet.



