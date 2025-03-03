Stir in police depart over DGP Mohan’s tenure extension

Bengaluru: The issue of the tenure of state Director General of Police Alok Mohan being extended by 4 months has created a stir in the police department.

Alok Mohan is due to retire on April 30 this year. However, there is a discussion that his tenure will be extended till August as per the Supreme Court order. In this regard, the state government has recommended to the Union Home Department, and if the Center agrees, it will be the first time that the tenure of a DG-IGP in the state police department has been extended.

In this context, sources said that Alok Mohan’s name was not mentioned in the list of names of IPS officers submitted to the Home Department 3 months before his retirement.

From an administrative point of view, there is a Supreme Court order that the tenure of the state Director General of Police should be at least 2 years. Alok Mohan has requested the state government to extend his tenure by 4 months in view of this order. It is learnt that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar have responded positively to this request.

Alok Mohan was appointed on May 23, 2023, on the basis of seniority, to the post of DGP vacated by Praveen Sood after he left as the Director of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). However, he, who had earlier served as the acting DGP, was made permanent after 4 months. Now, the DGP has requested that only the permanent tenure be considered instead of the 4-month tenure. In this context, it is learnt that he, who was supposed to retire in April, is likely to get four months of power as a bonus.

If the DGP’s tenure is extended, the promotion of ADGP Alok Kumar on the basis of seniority will also be delayed by 3 months. If Alok Mohan retires, Alok Kumar will have to get promotion to the post of DGP vacated by him. But if the tenure of the DG-IG is extended, it will be delayed for him to get promotion. After the retirement of Prisons and Corrections Department DGP Malini Krishnamurthy in July this year, the post will be given to Alok Kumar. Similarly, after the departure of Alok Mohan, Bangalore City Police Commissioner Dayanand will get promotion to the post of DGP.

Officers’ dissatisfaction with the extension, It is learnt that some senior officers in the department have expressed their deep dissatisfaction with the extension of the tenure of the DG-IGP. Despite being in charge of the post of DGP, he has been fully in charge for four months. It is said that they have questioned the state government about the need for the extension.