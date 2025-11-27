STOK Brought Its ‘Live the Chill’ Energy to Bengaluru with an Exclusive Launch Night

Bengaluru: STOK, a new premium beer from Indore-based Mount Everest Breweries Ltd., made a refreshing debut in Bengaluru with an experiential launch evening at Mirage, Ashok Nagar. Designed as a relaxed, culture-forward event, the night featured stand-up comedy, live music, creator-led sets, and curated hangout zones, all echoing the brand’s core philosophy of “Living the Chill.”

The launch evening featured performances by Siddharth Shetty, DJ Lady Barot, MixItWithMendi, and Mr. Kadakman, along with immersive zones inspired by STOK’s lifestyle-led identity, including its Laughter Brewery and Chill Scene concepts. Guests also had an exclusive preview of STOK’s upcoming draught version, which will be rolled out across select outlets in the coming months.

“Bengaluru felt like the right place to introduce STOK,” said Vedant Kedia, Whole-Time Director, Mount Everest Breweries Ltd. “It’s a city that celebrates creativity and community, and an open mind towards new experiences. We wanted a beer that you’d reach for when you want to relax with friends or celebrate something small. That’s what ‘Live the Chill’ is about.”

STOK enters Karnataka with three carefully crafted variants — Strong, Wheat, and Lager — brewed using premium ingredients such as German hops and high-quality millets, produced on advanced brewing equipment. The range has been developed under the supervision of a seasoned master brewer who previously worked with UB Kingfisher, bringing deep industry expertise to the product.

Vinod Babu G, CEO at Mount Everest Breweries Ltd., said the launch was a natural step in the brand’s growth. “Bengaluru has always embraced innovative beer experiences. Our goal was simple: give people a premium brew that’s inviting rather than intimidating. With three variants and draught coming soon, we’re excited to be part of the city’s scene.”

Developed as a modern Indian interpretation of premium beer, STOK is crafted for a new generation of consumers who seek quality without the pretence. The brand blends high-end brewing techniques with an easygoing lifestyle ethos, aiming to redefine what a homegrown premium beer can feel like.

With demand for premium and differentiated beers rising across India, STOK sees a clear opportunity to grow. Backed by a focused launch plan, distinct packaging, and a product line aimed at contemporary drinkers, STOK is positioning itself as a fresh, friendly option in Bengaluru’s beer lineup.