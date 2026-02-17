Stonehill International School hosts vibrant annual International Food Fair in Bengaluru

Bengaluru ; The campus of Stonehill International School came alive with colours, aromas and cultural vibrancy as the Stonehill Parents Teachers Association (PTA) hosted its much-awaited annual International Food Fair (IFF) on Saturday. The event brought together students, parents, teachers and members of the wider community for an evening dedicated to celebrating global cuisine, diversity and togetherness.

The International Food Fair featured 40 food stalls offering authentic dishes from across the school’s diverse international community. Cuisines represented countries such as Sweden, Belgium, The Netherlands, South Korea, Japan, India, the Philippines, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Ibero America, Canada, France and the United States. The event highlighted the multicultural identity of Stonehill, whose student and faculty community represents more than 40 nationalities worldwide.

Joe Lumsden, Head of School at Stonehill International School, described the IFF as one of the most anticipated events of the academic calendar. “The IFF is always a really special event for our whole community. Parents begin planning in November and use the winter holiday to bring ingredients back from their home countries so that they can share authentic dishes with other families in our school community,” he said.

He further added, “The PTA then uses money raised through sales on the day to support a number of charities that we are committed to. It’s an educational, delicious, multi-cultural experience designed to support worthy causes.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Akhila Das Blah, President of the Stonehill PTA, said the event truly reflects the school’s ethos. “The International Food Fair is a beautiful reflection of who we are as a community — diverse, welcoming and deeply connected. This event is entirely powered by our parent volunteers, students and staff, and their generosity, creativity and teamwork are what make evenings like this so special for everyone at Stonehill,” she said.

The gala evening commenced with a traditional flag parade, symbolising unity and inclusion. Cultural performances by students and parents added vibrancy to the celebrations, showcasing music and dance from different parts of the world. The event concluded with a lively band performance that kept attendees engaged until the end.

Beyond food and entertainment, the International Food Fair once again reinforced Stonehill’s commitment to fostering cross-cultural understanding while supporting charitable initiatives, making it a memorable celebration of global community spirit in Bengaluru.