Student In Bengaluru Caught For Filming Women In Varsity Toilets

Authorities said on Tuesday that a case has been filed against a student at a private institution in this Bengaluru for allegedly filming and peeping into a girls' restroom and doing so. The 21-year-old university student majoring in law was recently arrested on suspicion of sexual harassment and violating the Information Technology Act.



The accused student was previously caught peering into the washroom and was given a warning after submitting an apology letter. The student didn't change his methods, and two days later he did it again. This time, the management chose to refer the investigation to the police.

Meanwhile, this is not the first case in the city where videos are captured without consent. Few months back a 65-year-old financier was detained on suspicion of secretly filming and taking images of ladies and girls in his neighborhood. The suspect was caught in the act by a 31-year-old housewife who was taking water from a public faucet while he was photographing her.