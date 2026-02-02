‘Sunday Budget gives ‘holiday’ to economy; unfair to high tax-paying states’

Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has strongly criticised the Union Budget presented on Sunday, stating that it is “highly disappointing and equivalent to giving a holiday to the country’s economy.”

Reacting to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s ninth Union Budget, Khandre said that the budget lacks any significant reforms and fails to impose control over government expenditure. “There is nothing substantial or noteworthy for Karnataka in this budget, despite the state being one of the highest contributors in tax revenue,” he said, terming it unfair to high tax-paying states.

The Minister remarked that the proposed Hyderabad–Bengaluru high-speed rail project appears more like a consolation prize rather than a meaningful development initiative. He also pointed out that the Union Government has once again failed to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops grown by farmers across the country.

While the Union Budget has spoken about encouraging sandalwood cultivation, Khandre said the real challenge lies in its implementation. He explained that naturally grown sandalwood contains higher oil content, whereas sandalwood cultivated with fertilizers on farmlands does not fetch good prices. “This could push farmers into difficulties in the coming years,” he cautioned.

He highlighted that the Karnataka Government has already framed a new Sandalwood Policy and has also integrated sea turtle conservation with tourism initiatives. He noted that in Mangaluru and Karwar, the State Government has taken effective measures for the protection of sea turtle eggs and hatchlings, making Karnataka a model state in conservation efforts.

Khandrefurther stated that unemployment has increased steadily in the country over the last 12 years. “The Centre had promised the creation of two crore jobs annually, but has completely failed to deliver on that promise,” he said.

He added that the 2026 Union Budget does not include any concrete schemes aimed at generating employment for youth. Summing up his criticism, Khandre remarked that the budget is akin to “old wine in a new bottle,” offering nothing new or impactful for economic growth, farmers, or employment generation.