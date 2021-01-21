Supreme Court grants bail to Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi

Sandalwood actress Ragini Dwivedi has been granted bail by Supreme Court on Thursday. Ragini Dwivedi was arrested for her alleged involvement in a Sandalwood drugs case. The actor had challenged a Karnataka High Court order rejecting bail on November 3.

According to the reports, the court has said that the drugs found were of small quantity and not for commercial transactions. The 30 years old actress Ragini Dwivedi, will now be out after spending 140 days in Bengaluru central jail (Parappana Agrahara).

However, the Supreme court has also said that any observations made in this order will not affect the trial.

Ragini was arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru on September 4th as accused of links with an international ring involved in supplying psychedelic drugs at rave parties and other events.

She was charged under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested and taken into custody in the links of Sandalwood drugs case" Bengaluru Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said in a statement at the time of the arrest. Besides, the actress, two people named Rahul and Viren Khanna were also arrested.

But Ragini claimed that she had been made an accused and kept in jail beyond 100 days without any proof or recovery of drugs from her. Also, claimed that the prosecution had framed her in the false case to attract public attention.