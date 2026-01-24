Swedish Clean-Tech Innovator KonveGas to Tackle India’s Energy Storage Bottleneck

Bengaluru: As India accelerates its transition toward a gas-based economy and green hydrogen leadership, Swedish clean-tech pioneer KonveGas has announced its strategic entry into the Indian market. Aiming to solve the critical "storage bottleneck" in the country’s clean energy supply chain, the company is set to showcase its world-class composite cylinder technology at India Energy Week 2026.

Under the leadership of Founder Alexander Enulescu, KonveGas is positioning itself as a key contributor to India’s sustainability goals. The company specializes in Type 4 advanced composite cylinders, which offer a lightweight, non-corrosive, and A smarter material choice for the future of energy storage a move that aligns with India’s push for a lower carbon footprint in the transport and industrial sectors.

Solving the Storage Challenge

While India has made significant strides in renewable energy production, efficient and safe storage remains a challenge. KonveGas enters the market with a focus on high-safety standards and durability.

"India is at a pivotal moment in its energy journey," says Alexander Enulescu, Founder of KonveGas."Our mission is to provide sustainable, eco-friendly storage solutions that are designed to minimize lifecycle carbon impact while maintaining high performance and significantly reducing the weight-to-payload ratio. We are eager to contribute to the Indian ecosystem by bringing Swedish innovation to local challenges."

KonveGas has identified Delhi, Pune, and Gujarat as primary hubs for its initial operations. These regions represent the heart of India's automotive and industrial gas sectors. To ensure seamless integration into the local market, the company is:

Global Benchmarks : KonveGas products are already approved by international regulations, meeting the highest global safety and quality standards for Type 4 composite cylinders.

Localizing Supply Chains: The company is currently evaluating the availability of high-grade raw materials within India to support a "Make in India" philosophy.

Strategic Partnerships: KonveGas is open to various entry models, including Joint Ventures (JV) or technical agreements, depending on the synergy with potential Indian corporate partners.

With a goal to be fully operational on the ground within the next six months, KonveGas is actively seeking discussions with institutional investors and strategic corporate partners who share a vision for a carbon-neutral future.

The company’s participation in India Energy Week 2026 will serve as the official platform for high-level meetings and the unveiling of its advanced composite technology tailored for Indian climatic and infrastructural conditions.