Swiggy delivery boy crushed to death by BBMP trash truck; fourth death since March

Bengaluru: A food delivery boy, identified as Devanna, 25, died on the spot after being hit by a Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) garbage truck in Nagawara - Thanisandra main road. This is the fourth fatal accident involving BBMP garbage trucks reported since March this year.

Devanna hailed from Kottanur in Surapur in Yadagiri district. He was working as a delivery boy for Swiggy. The accident occurred when he was on his way to deliver an order to a customer, according to the Chikkajala traffic police.

Devanna was riding his bike (KA 03KK 5475) from Nagawara through the Thanisandra main road to Hegde Nagar. The BBMP garbage truck, which was on the same route, had hit him. After he fell off his two-wheeler, the truck ran over Devanna's head. Police said they had received a statement from eyewitnesses about the incident.

Lorry driver Dinesh Nayak is known to have caused a similar accident due to reckless driving and negligence. He was arrested and the lorry was seized, police said. Traffic police have recently launched a special drive to prevent accidents involving BBMP garbage trucka. Police have fined drivers of garbage trucks for violation of various traffic rules and reckless driving, including driving while using mobile phone. Some of the trucks were confiscated.

Police warn of stringent action against truck drivers and owners of the BBMP garbage trucks.

"The BBMP has 588 garbage trucks and 388 drivers have been trained in safe driving," said BBMP Joint Commissioner (Waste Management) Parashuram Shinnalkar. This special training is being provided to drivers to prevent accidents.

Past accidents

April 4: Padmini, 40, an employee of State Bank of India (SBI), was riding a two-wheeler when she was knocked down by a garbage truck near Nayandahalli



March 31: Ramaiah (76) died in an accident in Bengaluru, while riding his two-wheeler. The lorry driver Anjanappa was arrested by the Chikkajala traffic police

March 21: Akshaya (14), a 9th grade student, was killed in a head-on collision in front of Hebbal Bus Stand. Soumya, Sandhya and Vikas were injured in the accident.