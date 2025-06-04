Live
Taxi Scam Alert at Bengaluru Airport: Passengers Overcharged, Threatened
Several passengers at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport have reported taxi scams involving inflated fares, fake bills, and driver intimidation. Authorities urge travelers to use certified services only.
Passengers at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) are raising alarms over a rise in taxi scams. Complaints include overcharging, fake bills, and even threats from drivers.
On May 31, Viveka Shenoy shared on X that his wife, Rajashree, was charged ₹2,308 for a 41 km ride to JP Nagar—nearly double the usual fare. The driver gave a fake digital receipt instead of a printed bill. Airport staff later confirmed the involvement of an internal taxi racket.
In another case, Janani Kumar from Electronics City said a private cab driver showed her a fake Uber invoice and wrongly added late-night charges.
Samarth T. had a similar experience while taking an Ola cab from Kalyan Nagar to the airport. Even though his app fare included toll charges, the driver demanded ₹200 more in cash and threatened to leave him behind if he refused.
Airport officials, including BIAL and ADGP Pronab Mohanty, have advised passengers to use only certified taxi services. Announcements and alerts are now being made at the airport to warn travelers.
Authorities say they are working on stronger measures to stop such scams and protect passengers.
With inputs from News Karnataka.