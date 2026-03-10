Teachers assigned third census duty in a year from April 15

Bengaluru: Teachers in Karnataka will once again be assigned census responsibilities, marking the third such duty within a year. The ‘House Listing and Housing Census’ will be conducted across the state from April 15 to May 15 as part of preparations for the Census of India. The Directorate of Census Operations has instructed officials to deploy teachers as enumerators for the exercise.

The second phase, the population census, is scheduled to take place in March 2027.

However, the authorities have clarified that teachers serving as Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the special revision of the voter list under the Election Commission of India should not be assigned census duties simultaneously. If there is a shortage of staff, Group ‘C’ officials from other departments may be deployed instead.

This will be the first time the census in India will be conducted entirely in digital format. Enumerators will collect data using a dedicated mobile application on their smartphones. To prepare officials for the exercise, three-day training camps are being organised at the district level. Authorities have been instructed to conduct training in smaller groups rather than large gatherings to ensure better understanding of the process.

Officials have also been asked to carefully study census manuals, coordinate closely with local administrative departments, and immediately resolve technical issues with the help of technical assistants.

District officials emphasised that the census must be conducted seriously and accurately, especially in light of complaints during the previous social and economic survey about incomplete or missed household data.

In areas with internet connectivity issues, data can first be collected offline and later uploaded when network access becomes available.

The upcoming census will be India’s 16th population census and the country’s first fully digital census. In the first phase, information about houses—such as the number of households, building materials used for walls and roofs, drinking water facilities, toilets, electricity, and other amenities—will be collected. The second phase will gather personal details such as age, gender, education, occupation, religion, and language.