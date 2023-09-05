Teachers shape the future of society and country The purpose of education is not just to impart knowledge. The goal of education is make children Vishwamanavas: CM

Bengaluru: The purpose of education is not just to impart knowledge. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the goal of education is to make children Vishwamanavas.

He was speaking after inaugurating Teacher's Day celebrations organized jointly by the Department of School Education and Literacy and Department of Higher Education at the Banquet Hall, Vidhana Soudha as part of Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan's birth anniversary and presented awards to 43 teachers. Farmers, soldiers, teachers are the pillars of an ideal society. He said that they are the ones who shape the future of the society and the country.

If students do not develop scientific spirit and rationality and are full of superstition in their minds, they cannot be called well-educated only because they have degrees and doctorates. He questioned what is the need of such education if the degree holders become casteists. The shudras and girls were kept out of education. Our constitution provided opportunity for education to all. The constitution is in danger. Therefore, the responsibility to protect the constitution is on all of us, he said.





Even after 76 years of independence, literacy has not reached 100%. Those deprived of education will be the victims of inequality. He said that if the dream of our freedom fighters has to come true, everyone should get scientific and rational education and the country should advance on the path of progress.



All teachers have the same training while entering the teaching profession. But he called upon every teacher to question themselves as to why the result rate and educational quality of different districts are different. They should try to improve themselves.

He added, After our government came to power, we have appointed teachers for 10 thousand schools and many programmes were conducted. During our government, we started the programme of providing laptops to children of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. It was stopped by the previous government. We have now continued to give laptops.

The programme was presided by MLA Rizwan Arshad, School Education and Literacy Minister S. Madhu Bangarappa and Higher Education Minister Dr. M. C. Sudhakar gave introductory remarks. MLAs, Legislative Council members and officials were present.

In rural areas, 80% of the children in government schools come from the deprived classes. We implemented Ksheera bhagya scheme to facilitate their education. Eggs are provided twice a week to students till SSLC. The Government is providing shoes to the students under shoe bhagya scheme.