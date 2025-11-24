Techie duped of Rs 48 lakh in Ayurveda treatment scam, suffers kidney damage

Bengaluru: A Bengaluru techie has accused an Ayurvedic practitioner of duping him of a staggering Rs 48 lakh under the pretext of curing his sexual health issues. The victim, identified as Tejas, reportedly discovered the scam after suffering kidney problems due to the treatment. Following the realization, he approached the police, leading to the filing of a case against Vijay Gurujji and the Vijayalakshmi Ayurvedic Shop in Yeshwanthpur.

Tejas, who had been struggling with sexual health issues, sought treatment at the Kengeri Sanira Multispeciality Hospital. On his way to the hospital, he noticed a signboard offering treatment for sexual health issues near a roadside tent. Curious, he visited the place and was introduced to Vijay Gurujji, who promised to treat him. Gurujji allegedly convinced Tejas to purchase a special Ayurvedic medicine called “Devaraj Booti” for Rs 1.6 lakh per gram, and insisted that it could only be bought at Vijayalakshmi Ayurvedic Shop in Yeshwanthpur. Gurujji reportedly set strict conditions for the purchase, including no online payments and no companions allowed with Tejas during the transaction.

Following Gurujji’s advice, Tejas bought several doses of the medicine, spending Rs 17 lakh in total. Unable to pay further, he took out a Rs 20 lakh loan from HDFC Bank to purchase an additional 18 grams of the medicine. Tejas continued with the treatment despite growing concerns over its effectiveness. As his health worsened, Tejas eventually underwent blood tests, which revealed kidney damage.

Alarmed, he realised he had been scammed under the guise of Ayurvedic treatment.

Tejas, now aware of the fraud, filed a complaint with the Jnanabharathi Police Station in Bengaluru. He accused Vijay Gurujji and the Vijayalakshmi Ayurvedic shop of cheating him and causing harm to his health.

The police have initiated an investigation based on Tejas’s complaint. The case has drawn attention to the rise of fraudulent practices in the guise of alternative medicine and the exploitation of vulnerable patients seeking solutions to health issues.