Teenage pregnancies on the rise in state: Health Dept data sparks concern
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Health Department has released alarming statistics pointing to a sharp increase in teenage pregnancies across the state. In the last three years alone, more than 3.36 lakh teenage pregnancies have been reported, with 8,891 cases from Bengaluru Urban district.
In just the past six months, Karnataka has recorded over 22,000 cases, raising serious concerns among health officials and policymakers. Particularly distressing is the fact that a majority of these cases involve girls as young as 14 years old.
According to the department, several factors contribute to this rise, including child marriage, lack of awareness about reproductive health, poor access to protection, poverty, illiteracy, migration, social insecurity, and limited exposure to family welfare programs. In some instances, families force early marriages due to societal pressure or superstitions, while cases linked to sexual assault and adolescent relationships have also been reported.
Medical experts warn that early pregnancies pose severe health risks for both the mother and the child, including complications such as anaemia, high blood pressure, and long-term maternal health issues. The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has also urged the government to take urgent corrective measures. Chief Minister’s office has directed all concerned departments to prioritize interventions and work towards curbing this growing public health and social challenge.