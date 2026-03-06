Tejasvi Surya slams state budget, alleges minority appeasement

Bengaluru: The budget presented by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition, with Tejasvi Surya accusing the government of favouring minorities and ignoring the interests of the majority community.

Responding to the budget, Surya said the financial statement presented by the Chief Minister could not be described as a “budget for all”. Instead, he alleged that it had become a “treasury allocation meant only for minorities”.

Posting his reaction on the social media platform X, the BJP MP criticised several announcements made in the budget. According to him, the government had proposed spending nearly ₹1,000 crore on the upgradation of schools meant for minority communities, while failing to allocate adequate funds for the renovation and development of Hindu temples across the state.









He further questioned the government’s decision to provide subsidies of up to ₹3 lakh for unemployed youth belonging to minority communities. Surya alleged that while minorities were being offered financial assistance, unemployed youth from the general category had been given nothing more than assurances.

The BJP leader also criticised the government for proposing the construction of Haj Bhavans in cities like Hubballi and Kalaburagi. He questioned whether the government had ignored the need to improve infrastructure at Hindu religious centres.

Surya alleged that the budget reflected “appeasement politics” and accused the government of prioritising one particular community while neglecting the concerns of the majority population.

He also questioned whether the Chief Minister was functioning as the leader of the entire state or merely representing a single community.

According to Surya, the people of Karnataka would eventually give a strong response to what he described as excessive appeasement politics in the state budget.