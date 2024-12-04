The Arvind Store Extends the GREAT FASHION FESTIVAL with Complimentary Stitching Services in Bengaluru

The Arvind Store, a complete lifestyle fashion destination, is thrilled is excited to announce the extension of the GREAT FASHION FESTIVAL, offering customers an unparalleled shopping experience for an extended period of a month. As part of this, the company’s stores in Bengaluru will continue to provide Free Stitching Services on Suits & Ethnic wear, ensuring a seamless and hassle-free customization experience during the Wedding Season. The GREAT FASHION FESTIVAL, started in October has been extended due to popular demand.

This season, Arvind is also unveiling a new drop collection featuring Primante fabrics, ethnic wear, and other exciting collection. The ethnic collection boasts natural fabrics that are soft, lightweight, breathable, and gentle on the skin, ensuring maximum comfort.

The Primante collection is an expansive range of luxurious fabrics, including Egyptian Giza Cotton, Superfine European Linens, and Australian Merino Wool. This limited-edition collection is crafted for bespoke craftsmanship, making it ideal for both ceremonial and business wardrobes. Each design is exclusive and crafted in our Italian Studio, perfectly fitting the modern lifestyle and the passion for exquisite fashion.

Don’t miss this extended opportunity to experience Arvind's GREAT FASHION FESTIVAL with its Free Stitching Services and exquisite collections tailored for the season.