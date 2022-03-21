The Body Of The Indian Student Arrived In Bengaluru From Ukraine

On Monday morning, the remains of a 21-year-old Indian student died in war-torn Ukraine arrived in Bengaluru. Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar was a fourth-year medical student at Kharkiv National Medical University. He was killed while leaving his apartment to go to a neighbouring store to buy some groceries.



After completing his final rites, the family of Naveen Gyanagoudar, the medical student killed in war-torn Ukraine, has decided to donate his body to S. S. Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Davanagere.

Naveen's father, Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, made the significant announcement after the family was notified that Naveen's embalmed mortal remains would arrive in Bengaluru on March 21. They are now feeling a little better, he said. They didn't know if they'd ever be able to catch a glimpse of his face again.

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka's chief minister, who received Gyanagoudar's body around 3 a.m. on Monday in Bengaluru, said it was nearly impossible to bring Gyanagoudar's remains back from the war-torn country. He continued that they were first apprehensive about how they would be able to do so from the combat zone.

He expressed his grief and said that bringing his remains back, was a "Herculean effort." He said that it's too sad that so many people returned from Ukraine, but Naveen was killed in the war and couldn't come back to his country and family alive.