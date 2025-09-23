Live
The Great Indian Brew Festival 2025 wraps up
Bengaluru: The Bay at Ecoworld, Brookfield Properties' flagship food and cultural hub in Bengaluru, came alive on Sunday, as it hosted the much-awaited Great Indian Brew Festival (GIBF) 2025.
Bengaluru: The Bay at Ecoworld, Brookfield Properties’ flagship food and cultural hub in Bengaluru, came alive on Sunday, as it hosted the much-awaited Great Indian Brew Festival (GIBF) 2025. The day-long celebration brought together brew lovers, food enthusiasts, and music fans in a vibrant showcase of flavors, fun, and community spirit.
With over 10,000+ guests joining the festivities, the festival reaffirmed its place as one of Bengaluru’s most dynamic cultural gatherings. Guests indulged in 65 varieties of beer from 15 leading beer brands, alongside a diverse spread of 12 F&B stalls featuring everything from Asian bowls and Italian classics to German bratwursts and Mangalorean comfort food. Popular names such as Kampot, Nizaams, German Brazelhaus, Roma, NY Pizza Co., Funky Belgian Waffles, Sheesh Kebab, and Amadora delighted food lovers with unique offerings.
The atmosphere was amplified by live performances from four eclectic bands spanning multiple genres. Fun-filled activities, including Giant Jenga, Bull Terrain, tattoo booths, trampolines, and family play areas, added to the festival’s carnival vibe, ensuring something for every age group.