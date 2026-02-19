The Rise of Ashoka Trailer Unveiled; Sandalwood Stars Rally Behind Satish Ninasam

Bengaluru: The much-anticipated Kannada film The Rise of Ashoka, starring Satish Ninasam, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on the February 27. The film will be released in multiple languages, marking a significant milestone in Satish’s career.

As part of its promotional campaign, the makers unveiled the trailer at a grand event held at GT Mall in Bengaluru. The launch witnessed strong support from prominent Sandalwood celebrities.

Star-Studded Support at Trailer Launch

Veteran actor Ravichandran, along with Duniya Vijay, Vasishta N. Simha, Loose Mada Yogi, Digant, Nagabhushana N S, and Shivaraj K R Pete attended the event to extend their support.

Speaking at the event, Ravichandran delivered an emotional message to Satish. He said he noticed the passion and emotion in Satish’s eyes, adding that true dedication to cinema is often visible beyond words. He compared filmmaking to the pain of childbirth, stating that every film comes with immense struggle and sacrifice.

He urged audiences to watch films as viewers first, rather than critics, and encouraged people to support cinema by watching it in theatres. “Let the audience immerse themselves for two and a half hours. Filmmakers must focus on making good cinema, and viewers must support it,” he said.

Satish Ninasam expressed heartfelt gratitude to the stars who attended the event. He described Ravichandran as a father figure and thanked Duniya Vijay and his close friends for standing by him.

He said, “We are releasing The Rise of Ashoka on the 27th. My friends have come here to support me. Sapthami is the true hero of the film in her own way. People used to say I was obsessed with films like KGF and Kantara, but I am obsessed only with my cinema.”

The actor revealed that the film will release in around 200 theatres in Telugu and Tamil versions as well, indicating a large-scale release.

In the film, Satish is paired opposite Sapthami Gowda, known for her performance in Kantara.

The supporting cast includes B. Suresh, Ravi Shankar, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Sampath Maithreya, Yash Shetty, Dragon Manju, Harish Peradi (of Vikram Vedha fame), and Jagappa.

The film is being produced under the banners of Vridhi Creations and Satish Pictures House. It is jointly funded by Vardhan Narahari, Jaishnavi, and Satish Ninasam himself.

With a multi-language release and strong industry backing, The Rise of Ashoka is set for a major theatrical opening later this month.