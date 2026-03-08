Three killed in car-lorry collision near Bengaluru

Ramanagara: Three youths were killed on the spot and another sustained serious injuries after a car they were travelling in rammed into a moving lorry on the Bengaluru–Kanakapura Road near Agara Cross in Kagalipura early Sunday morning.

The deceased have been identified as Syed Pasha (22), Yunif Ban (23) and Azhar Pasha (22). Another youth, Faraz, who sustained critical injuries in the accident, has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for treatment.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 3 am when the four friends were travelling in a car along the Bengaluru–Kanakapura main road. During the journey, the car reportedly rammed into the rear side of a moving lorry.

The impact of the collision was severe, completely damaging the front portion of the car. Due to the intensity of the crash, three of the occupants died on the spot. The injured survivor was rushed to a nearby hospital before being shifted to a private medical facility in Bengaluru for advanced treatment.

Police sources said the force of the collision left the car badly mangled, making it difficult for rescuers to retrieve the victims from the vehicle. Local residents and passersby alerted the authorities and helped in shifting the injured youth to hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent to the mortuary of Rajarajeshwari Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Officials from Kaggalipura Police Station visited the accident site and conducted an inspection. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Police are also examining whether overspeeding or poor visibility during the early morning hours may have contributed to the crash. Further details are expected to emerge after the completion of the investigation.