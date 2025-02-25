Three Tamil Nadu Fishermen Apprehended Off Karnataka Coast After Fleeing Oman

Udupi: The Indian Coast Guard and Coastal Security Police (CSP) have detained three fishermen from Tamil Nadu who arrived off the Karnataka coast aboard a foreign vessel after allegedly fleeing harsh working conditions in Oman.

The fishermen—James Franklin Moses (50) from Ramanathapuram, Robinston (50) from Thirunelveli, and Derose Alphonso (38) from Tirunelveli city—were intercepted near St Mary’s Island, around eight nautical miles off Malpe, on February 23. A local fisherman who spotted their boat alerted the authorities, leading to their detention.

Officials said the trio left Duqm port in eastern Oman on February 17, undertaking a perilous 3,000 km sea journey with only a basic GPS device. During questioning, they claimed their employer in Oman had confiscated their passports, denied them wages and food, and forced them to take the sea route in a desperate bid to return home.

The fishermen have been booked under the Passport (Entry into India) Act, 1920, and the Maritime Zones of India Act, 1981, for entering the country without valid travel documents.

Coastal Security Police Superintendent Mithun HN ruled out any security concerns. “Their Aadhaar and other digital documents confirmed their Indian nationality. They had travelled to Oman legally but faced severe hardship, prompting their escape,” he said.

The fishermen were produced before a court in Udupi and have been remanded in judicial custody. Authorities may seek further custody for additional investigation.

Meanwhile, the local fisherman who reported the presence of the foreign vessel will be felicitated, officials added.