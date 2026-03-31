Three traffic cops suspended over bribery, body camera violation

Bengaluru: Ina significant disciplinary action aimed at curbing corruption and enforcing accountability, three personnel from the Bengaluru High Grounds Traffic Police Station have been suspended for allegedly extorting money from motorists while keeping their mandatory body-worn cameras switched off.

The suspended officials include Assistant Sub-Inspector Suresh and constables Prashanth and Sadiq. The suspension order was issued by West Division Traffic DCP Anup Shetty following an internal inquiry that found them guilty of misconduct and dereliction of duty.

According to officials, the accused personnel were on duty within the High Grounds traffic limits when they allegedly stopped two-wheelers without valid reasons and collected money from riders. More seriously, they are said to have deliberately turned off their body cameras—devices that have been made mandatory to ensure transparency in policing.

The case came to light after multiple complaints from the public regarding illegal collection of money by traffic personnel. Acting on these complaints, the department initiated an internal probe. During the investigation, evidence reportedly confirmed that the three officials had violated departmental norms and engaged in corrupt practices.

Authorities stated that the use of body-worn cameras is a key reform measure introduced to monitor police conduct, prevent bribery, and ensure accountability. These devices also serve as protection for both the public and police personnel by recording interactions and discouraging misconduct or violence. However, instances of officers switching off cameras to bypass scrutiny have raised concerns within the department.

The suspension underscores the police department’s attempt to send a strong message against corruption and misuse of authority. Officials have reiterated that strict action will be taken against personnel found violating rules or indulging in illegal activities.

Data from the police department reveals a worrying trend. Over the past three years, as many as 666 police personnel in Karnataka have been suspended on charges including negligence, misconduct, bribery, and abuse of power. In 2023, 188 personnel were suspended, followed by 242 in 2024 and 236 in 2025. Additionally, 88 criminal cases have been registered against police staff for serious offences such as threats, assault, and corruption.

The latest action in Bengaluru highlights the ongoing challenges in maintaining discipline within the force and reinforces the need for stricter monitoring mechanisms.