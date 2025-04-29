Tomato farmers in Chikkaballapur get dismal prices despite record harvest

Chikkaballapur: The Chikkaballapur district, renowned for its lucrative tomato cultivation, is currently grap-pling with a significant downturn as both domestic and international demand for tomatoes has plummeted. This downturn is leaving farmers in a state of despair and financial distress.

Last summer, tomato prices soared, bringing farmers substantial profits. As a result, many farmers in Chikkaballapur and the neighbouring Kolar district enthusiastically planted toma-toes this year, anticipating similarly high returns. The quality of this year’s harvest has been commendable; however, the market demand has not followed suit. As a result, many of the vibrant red tomatoes are rotting in the fields without buyers. Cultivating tomatoes on an acre costs over Rs 50,000, including expenses for seeds, fertiliz-ers, pesticides, labour, transportation, and other costs. Many farmers take loans to finance their crops in hopes of a good yield. Unfortunately, the current market prices have seen a dramatic fall. Historically, Chikkaballapur’s tomato market would see the export of two to three containers annually, but this year has been starkly different.

Currently, the price for a 15 kg crate of tomatoes is fetching a mere Rs 100 to Rs 150 at auc-tion. The lack of buyers has left traders in silence, unable to move their stock. Some farmers have abandoned their tomato crops altogether, while others have even destroyed their fields out of despair.

In light of these challenges, farmers are urging the state government to intervene and provide support to help them during this crisis. There is an urgent call for measures to assist those who toil to feed the nation and ensure that their hard work does not go to waste.