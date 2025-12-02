Tour of Nilgiris to Begin From Mangaluru for the First Time; 110 Cyclists to Ride 700 km

Mangaluru: For the first time in its 16-year history, the Tour of Nilgiris (TfN), one of India’s most popular long-distance cycling tours, will flag off from Mangaluru on December 14. The week-long event will see 110 cyclists ride more than 700 km across three southern states before concluding in Ooty on December 20.

Sharing details of the tour, Deepak Majipatil, Co-Founder of TfN, said shifting the starting point to Mangaluru brings the iconic event closer to the coast while introducing a fresh and challenging route for riders. “Cyclists will encounter a mix of scenic coastal stretches, forested hill roads and steep Nilgiri climbs. The terrain will push their mental and physical limits,” he said.

The tour will start from Summer Sands Beach Resort at Ullal. Riders will make their way towards Virajpet and Sultan Bathery before reaching Ooty by Day 3. After a day’s break, participants will ride three loop routes around the Nilgiris, known for their sharp gradients and high-altitude chill. Earlier editions were traditionally flagged off from Bengaluru or Mysuru.

TfN 2025 has attracted nine women cyclists and 18 international riders from Denmark, Ireland, Italy, Singapore, the UAE, the UK and the US. Participants from Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Mizoram, West Bengal, Telangana, Gujarat and the National Capital Region will also take part. The tour will be backed by a 53-member support crew.

Cyclists will tackle around 13,500 metres of cumulative elevation gain over seven days, making the event one of the toughest amateur endurance rides in the region. Organisers said the event has steadily built a strong community of cycling enthusiasts and contributed to the growth of long-distance cycling culture in Karnataka and beyond.