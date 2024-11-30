Tourist spot Pilikula Nisargadhama to morph as world-class attraction

Bengaluru: Pilikula Nisargadhama in Mangaluru, inaugurated in 2018 by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, is set for a major upgrade to become a global tourist destination. Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology, N.S. Boseraju, announced that the plan would be discussed in the upcoming meeting of the Pilikula Development Authority.

During a review at Vikas Soudha, Minister Boseraju highlighted Pilikula’s potential as a premier tourism hub, citing its ample space and rich biodiversity. He directed officials to expedite the appointment of a consultancy agency to draft a comprehensive development blueprint, which will be submitted for consideration in the next state budget.

Quantum Summit slated for July 2025

Following the success of the Nano Technology Summit, the Science and Technology Department plans to host a two-day Quantum Summit in July 2025. This event aims to highlight Karnataka’s advancements in quantum research and foster international collaborations. Discussions are ongoing with global quantum leaders to facilitate knowledge exchange. Minister Boseraju urged officials to start preparations to ensure the event’s success.

Progress on science projects

The Minister also reviewed ongoing science initiatives, including sub-regional science centres in Raichur, Chikkamagaluru, and Yadgir. Progress was noted on the Science City project near Bengaluru International Airport, with land allocation and survey work completed. Officials were instructed to fast-track the preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR). The meeting was attended by Science and Technology Secretary Ekrup Kaur, KSTePS Managing Director Sadashiva Prabhu, and senior officials.