Traffic violation fine on two-wheeler ridden by Shivakumar cleared, says Bengaluru Traffic Police

Bengaluru: The traffic violation fine of Rs 18,500 pending against the two-wheeler ridden by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar during an inspection of the Hebbal flyover loop has been cleared by the vehicle owner, police said on Thursday.

According to the traffic police, the owner of the vehicle personally appeared at the RT Nagar Traffic Police Station on August 6 and paid the full amount.

On August 5, during the inspection, Shivakumar rode the two-wheeler, which, according to the Bengaluru Traffic Police website, had 34 pending traffic violation cases.

The violations included riding without a helmet, using a mobile phone while riding, and entering no-entry or one-way zones.

Shivakumar had also shared a video on his official 'X' account showing himself wearing a helmet and riding the two-wheeler, announcing the opening of the Hebbal flyover loop, which is slated for August 15.