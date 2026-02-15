Tragedy on Tumakuru highway: Five die in car–bus collision near Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In yet another fatal highway accident, five young men lost their lives after the car they were travelling in crashed into a KSRTC bus near Nelamangala, close to the Jindal industrial area.

Police sources said the car was heading towards Bengaluru from Tumakuru when it suddenly swerved, crossed the divider and collided with the oncoming bus. The force of the impact crushed the small car, killing four occupants instantly. The driver, who was critically injured, was rushed to hospital but later died.

Among the deceased are Harshith of Doddaballapura and Nikhith, while authorities are working to establish the identities of three others. Harshith was studying in the second year of his degree course at Sai Vidya College in Rajanakunte.

The accident left the bus with a damaged front section, though passengers on board escaped with minor injuries. The mangled remains of the car indicated the high speed at which it was travelling, police said.

Family members of the victims rushed to Nelamangala Government Hospital after being informed. Harshith’s mother broke down upon seeing her son’s body, as relatives struggled to come to terms with the loss.

Investigators have registered a case at Madanayakanahalli police station and are probing whether overspeeding or driver negligence led to the crash.

The incident follows closely on the heels of another major accident in Hoskote earlier this week that claimed seven lives, intensifying debate over enforcement and safety measures on national highways around Bengaluru.