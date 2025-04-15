Tragedy Strikes Mumbai Tourists at Surathkal's NITK Beach: Teen Dies, Minor Missing

Mangaluru: A beach outing turned tragic for a visiting family from Mumbai as one teenager lost his life and another went missing in the waters off NITK Beach in Surathkal on Monday.

According to police sources, a group of ten family members visiting from Mumbai—relatives of a local resident named Mr. Prakyath from Surinje—were enjoying a day at the beach when two boys, aged 18 and 15, entered the water and were caught in a strong current.

Lifeguards on duty managed to pull 18-year-old Dhyan Banjan out of the water and rushed him to Padmavathi Hospital. However, despite efforts to revive him, he was declared dead on arrival. Dhyan was a resident of Byndoor in Mumbai and the son of Vivekananda Banjan.

The younger boy, a 15-year-old also from Mumbai, remains untraceable. Search operations are ongoing, led by the local police, fire and emergency services, and trained lifeguards. Authorities are continuing efforts to locate the missing boy amid strong tides and fading daylight.

The Surathkal Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.