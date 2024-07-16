Tragedy Strikes Shiruru Village: Landslide Claims Lives and Traps Residents

Live
Shiruru, North Kannada: On Tuesday morning, a devastating landslide struck Shiruru village near Ankola, Karnataka, leaving at least 10 people dead. Among the victims, five were members of the same family who operated a hotel along National Highway 66.
The catastrophe unfolded when the entire hillside collapsed onto the shop, burying more than 15 people and several vehicles under a thick layer of mud. As a result, vehicular traffic on the Karwar-Kumta road has been suspended.
Locals have pointed fingers at the unscientific practices of the IRB road construction organization, which had been widening the road. The extensive excavation work left the hillside vulnerable, and the family running an eatery and tea shop had previously expressed concerns about potential landslips.
Adding to the tragedy, a massive tanker was swept into the Gangavalli river due to the landslide. It is suspected that the driver and cleaner inside the tanker also lost their lives.
In response to the disaster, senior police officers and Deputy Commissioner Lakshmi Priya of Uttara Kannada district visited the site, coordinating relief efforts with the district’s Superintendent of Police. Despite ongoing mechanical and manual excavation, 8-9 people remain trapped under the mud. However, survival prospects for those buried are grim.
The Navy and other defense forces have been deployed to assist in rescue operations. Officials estimate that it will take more than 24 hours to clear the debris from the road.
As the situation unfolds, the rain continues to add to the challenges faced by rescue teams and the affected community.