Transfer through counselling in health dept after 8 years: Minister Dinesh Gundurao

Bengaluru: This time the transfer will be done through counselling in the Health Department. After 2016, there will be a full transfer through counseling in the health department, and health minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has taken a bold step to provide justice to the qualified doctors who have been waiting for counseling for 8 years.

During the formation of the government last year, thousands of medical personnel, including doctors, demanded transfer. Even though the general class was held, it was not possible to fulfill the demands of all. Also had to face stressful conditions for adequate transfer.

The reason is that since 2016 there has not been adequate transfer in the health department. Also, Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, who realised that the deserving people would not get justice in general transfer, had instructed the senior officials of the health department to conduct the transfer through full-scale counseling this time.

The Health Department has issued a circular for the transfer of doctors and medical staff from Group A to Group D through counselling, and the counseling will be completed by July 31.

It is suggested that the doctors in the specialist posts identified in the department should submit the information of the specialist doctors who are working in other specialties and other posts without working according to the specialty. Doctors who have completed three years of service, Group B employees who have completed four years, Group C employees who have completed 5 years and Group D employees who have completed 7 years of service have been told to submit information by the end of June. Provision has been made for transfer through counseling to the posts of doctors and staff who have completed the above term of service.