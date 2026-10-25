Transport dept promotion process faces allegations of massive irregularities

Bengaluru: Serious allegations of irregularities have surfaced in the promotion process for Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) posts lying vacant in Karnataka’s Transport Department. Social activist Parashurama Neel Nayak has lodged a complaint with the Governor, the Chief Secretary and the Transport Commissioner, submitting documents and alleging that employees are attempting to secure promotions using forged educational and experience certificates.

According to the complaint, 12 MVI posts are vacant under the in-service quota, and 46 serving employees have applied for promotion. The rules reportedly require candidates to have completed a regular diploma or engineering degree in mechanical or automobile engineering before joining government service. Alternatively, employees must take three years of leave to complete the prescribed education while in service.

However, the complainant alleges that several Group C and Group D employees have submitted certificates claiming to have studied at evening colleges, despite allegedly failing to meet the eligibility requirements. The complaint further alleges that some applicants produced fabricated experience certificates claiming employment in private companies or factories. Such employment is reportedly required to qualify for evening-college education. The employees are also accused of withholding no-objection certificates issued by the department from their respective colleges.

Questions have also been raised about alleged changes to eligibility conditions. According to the complaint, senior officials increased the upper age limit from 50 to 55 years and modified the requirement of three years of service after obtaining a diploma, allegedly benefiting certain applicants. The complainant has also alleged possible financial dealings involving the posts, claiming that substantial sums may have been involved in securing individual positions.