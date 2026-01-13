Tribute to Human Bondage: A Soul-Stirring Homage to India’s Legendary Rock Era

Bengaluru: India’s rock legacy comes alive once again as some of the original members of the iconic 1970s rock band Human Bondage come together with the contemporary sound of the Rajeev Raja Combine, on stage for a powerful, nostalgic, and emotionally charged concert series BLR Airport presents Tribute to Human Bondage with Travel Partner Air India Express.

This three-city musical celebration opens in Bengaluru on 16 January 2026, travels to Goa, and culminates in Mumbai, offering audiences a rare opportunity to relive the magic, rebellion, and raw energy that defined India’s formative rock years.

Bengaluru will feature founder members Henry Babu Joseph and Ramesh Shotham at all venues and Radha Thomas at BLR Hubba, performing alongside the acclaimed jazz-fusion ensemble Rajeev Raja Combine. Together, they bring alive the timeless soundscape of a band that reshaped Indian rock music in the 1970s and 1980s and left a lasting cultural imprint on generations of music lovers.

The Bengaluru concert marks a homecoming of sorts for Human Bondage, whose roots are deeply intertwined with the city’s early rock movement, making it a fitting launchpad for this tribute tour. Human Bondage remains etched in the memory of true rock aficionados.

Over the years, the band’s evolving line-up also included Henry “Babu” Joseph (vocals), Radha Thomas (vocals), Suresh Shottam (guitar), Ramesh Shotham (drums/percussion), Steve Law (keyboards), Fred Manricks (keys), and Xerxes Gobhai / Vinty Bunyan (bass) and Gasper D’Souza as manager.

Tribute to Human Bondage is not merely a concert, it is a celebration of an era, a sound, and a cultural movement that helped define contemporary Indian music.

BLR Airport’s collaboration with the Tribute to Human Bondage tour strongly reflects its identity as a thriving hub of Art, Culture and Entertainment. By supporting this tour, BLR Airport reinforces its commitment to championing live music and creating meaningful cultural experiences.

The series resonates with Air India Express’s ongoing engagement with India’s cultural landscape, reflected in its support for community-led art and music initiatives, including its role as Travel Partner for the recently concluded Hornbill Festival of Nagaland.

Talking about the tour, Rajeev Raja says, “Growing up in Bengaluru, I had heard stories of the iconic band Human Bondage, which greatly inspired me. As a young musician, Babu Joseph, the band’s vocalist, was also a mentor who encouraged me immensely. I’m delighted to be sharing the stage with the founder members of Human Bondage and bringing alive their music with my band, Rajeev Raja Combine. I’m grateful to Air India Express for supporting this initiative and helping celebrate the legacy of such a defining chapter in the city’s musical journey.”

Henry Babu, founder member and vocalist Human Bondage, “I'm really delighted and excited to be playing with my ex-band mates and Rajeev Raja Combine in Bengaluru, my hometown. Also happy to be playing in Goa and Bombay with RRC, three major cities, where we played in the 70s”.

The collaboration also reflects Air India Express’s ‘Tales of India’ initiative, under which every new aircraft tail showcases indigenous art from across the country through distinctive livery, turning the airline’s fleet into flying canvases that celebrate India’s rich artistic heritage.

With music deeply ingrained in its brand essence, Air India Express sees this collaboration as a seamless extension of its sonic identity, created by BrandMusiq. Tribute to Human Bondage becomes a platform to nurture this relationship with music—one that goes beyond campaigns into sustained cultural partnerships.

Tribute to Human Bondage, allows younger audiences to experience rock & roll in its purest form: raw, unfiltered, and alive on stage. The series foregrounds the culture of live music as a shared, physical experience—where musicianship, improvisation, and the energy of the room matter ensuring that the legacy of Indian rock continues to grow rather than simply be remembered.