Trust demands immediate scrapping of Sharavathi pumped storage scheme

The Shivamogga Environment Trust has welcomed the detailed findings of the expert committee constituted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Reports appearing in prominent state and national dailies have highlighted the panel’s conclusion that the proposed Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project raises grave questions about its environmental soundness and economic justification.

The independent and on-site evaluation states that proceeding with the Rs. 10,000 crore scheme would inflict massive harm on national ecological balance and undermine the long-term sustainability of the country’s economy. The report explicitly notes that the project fails to meet standards of technical soundness, environmental viability, and broader public good.

Numerous environmental specialists in Karnataka have repeatedly warned that the initiative would devastate precious biodiversity, including rare flora and fauna in the Western Ghats region. They have also suggested practical and eco-friendly alternatives capable of delivering similar benefits without causing irreversible destruction.

Widespread opposition has grown through sustained actions by local communities and various civil society bodies, including submission of objections, public demonstrations, foot marches, and mass campaigns. Through these collective efforts, lakhs of citizens have demonstrated that the project stands against the interests of the people.

The Shivamogga Environment Trust has remained at the forefront of this resistance, working closely with allied organisations to keep the issue alive and push for informed decision-making. The trust has now hailed the ministry’s expert report as a significant step forward that echoes the arguments raised during the prolonged campaign. It has urged both the Union and Karnataka governments to act swiftly and cancel the Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project without delay.