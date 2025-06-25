Tumakuru Set to Emerge as Future Employment Hub, Says HR Expert

Tumakuru: Tumakuru, often referred to as the land of prosperity, is fast becoming a major hub for future employment opportunities, said M.S. Patil, Director of Human Resources at Sridevi College.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the 20th annual day celebrations of the degree and postgraduate centre of the institution. “Tumakuru is set to become the next major employment-generating city after Bengaluru,” he said, highlighting the region’s growing attractiveness to both domestic and international investors.

“Several sectors including automobile and software industries are showing keen interest in setting up units here. The State Government's plan to extend metro connectivity to Tumakuru will further strengthen its position as the next big growth centre,” he added.

Dr. Raman Hulinaikar, Medical Director of the college, advised students to focus on skill development relevant to current job market demands. “If students cultivate the right skills, jobs will naturally follow. Avoid being slaves to social media and don’t waste excessive time online. Pay more attention to academics and build the capabilities needed to face future challenges,” he said.

Delivering a spiritual perspective, Dr. Basava Ramananda Swamiji of Vanakal Malleshwara Mutt in Nelamangala taluk said, “Spirituality is about inner cleansing. A society free from deceit, sin, and exploitation is the foundation of true religion. The spread of mobile phones and social media has had adverse effects on the health of many. Students must learn to keep away from such distractions.”

The event was presided over by the college principal Srinivas and attended by administrative officers Brahmadevayya and Rangadhamaiah, among others. On the occasion, meritorious students and those who excelled in sports were honoured with prizes.