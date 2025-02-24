Two among three Karnataka Women Doctors from Mangluru Shine at International Pageant in Manila

Bengaluru: Three women doctors from Karnataka have earned top honours at the inaugural Miss and Mrs. Independent International Pageant held in Manila, Philippines, from February 16 to 22, 2025. Competing against participants from around the world, they secured prestigious titles across various categories, showcasing their talent and grace on the global stage.

The contestants, mentored by Pratibha Saunshimath, founder of Astral Pageants, represented India in the Miss, Mrs. Under 40, and Elite Mrs. Above 40 categories.

Dr. Akshata Ashok Kulkarni won Miss Independent International 2nd Runner-Up and the Best Talent award.

Dr. Nishita Shettian Fernandes from Mangalore was crowned Mrs. Independent International 1st Runner-Up in the Under 40 category, also securing Best Talent and Best National Costume for her portrayal of India’s Shilabalike sculpture heritage.

Dr. Archana Bhat, also from Mangalore, claimed the Elite Mrs. Independent International 1st Runner-Up title in the Above 40 category.

Reflecting on the achievement, Pratibha Saunshimath said, “Our delegates brought immense pride to India with their exceptional performances. It is heartening to see three doctors from Karnataka excel at an international pageant, proving that beauty and intellect go hand in hand.”

Founded in 2016 as Mrs. India Karnataka, Astral Pageants has grown into a national platform under the Miss and Mrs. India Astral banner. A former Classic Mrs. Asia International Photogenic titleholder, Pratibha personally trained the contestants in walk, pose, public speaking, and etiquette.

The week-long event in Manila featured city tours, personal interviews, talent showcases, and multiple photo and video shoots, culminating in the grand finale on February 21 at the Golden Phoenix Hotel. This latest recognition follows Astral Pageants' success at Mrs. Earth International in December.